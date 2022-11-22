Lonely Planet lists Guyana as a top travel destination for 2023

GUYANA was recently awarded a spot on the top 30 list of Lonely Planet’s ‘Best in Travel 2023’, for being among the few places on the planet that offer “raw” adventure.

“Although the country has a troubled history of political instability and interethnic tension, underneath the headlines of corruption and economic mismanagement is a joyful and motivated mix of people who are slowly turning the country into the continent’s best-kept eco-tourism secret,” the website said.

Georgetown, the country’s former colonial capital, was described as distinctly Caribbean, with an alluring vibe, happening nightlife, and some great places to eat.

“The interior of the country is more Amazonian, with its Amerindian communities and unparalleled wildlife-viewing opportunities tucked quietly away from the capital’s noise and bustle. From sea-turtle nesting grounds along the country’s north coast to monkeys and jaguars in the rainforest, and giant anteaters down in the southern savannas, Guyana’s natural wonders are well worth the mud, bumpy roads and sweat,” Lonely Planet said.

Having a vision of transforming Guyana into the Number One eco-tourism destination in this part of the region, the government, through the Ministry of Tourism, for the first half of 2022 expended some $312.8 million to improve the capabilities of the sector.

The government invested significantly to improve the service sector to promote world-class service in the tourism industry. During the first half of the year, other initiatives included the training of 808 persons in business and social media marketing, first aid and CPR, and hygiene and sanitisation. The aim was to improve the delivery of quality tourism experiences to customers.

According to the mid-year report, there was a 103 per cent increase in visitor arrivals from January to May 2022, from 48,626 to 105,905, when compared to the same period in 2021.

The report noted that this is primarily due to increased oil-and-gas activities, as well as the resumption of tourist activities such as the Bartica Regatta and Pakaraima Safaris.

Lonely Planet provides travel guides and travel information to the world.

“We believe that travel is for everyone. It helps us learn about ourselves and the world around us,” their website stated.

Their goal is to help more people from more backgrounds experience the joy of exploration, since they believe this builds a kinder, more inclusive, more open-minded world.