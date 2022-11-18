News Archives
Senegal forward Sadio Mane ruled out of World Cup with leg injury
Surgery will be scheduled for Sadio Mane soon
SENEGAL forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup as he requires surgery on a knee injury he sustained playing for Bayern Munich.

On Tuesday, Senegal’s football federation said Mane, 30, would miss their “first games” at the tournament.

But a further MRI scan was completed yestersday that showed surgical intervention is needed.

Mane was forced off during Bayern’s Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on November 8.

Senegal start their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Monday. The West Africans are in Group A with games against hosts Qatar (November 25) and Ecuador (November 29) to follow.

Two-time African Footballer-of-the-Year Mane is Senegal’s talisman, having scored the winning penalty when the Teranga Lions became continental champions for the first time in February, defeating Egypt in a shoot-out in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Within two months Mane had repeated the feat, netting the decisive spot-kick as Senegal beat Egypt – in a game that again pitted him against then Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah – on penalties in a play-off to qualify for Qatar. (BBC Sport)

