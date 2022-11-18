Enterprise, St Pius ready to lock horns for COURTS Pee Wee title

THERE is calm in the camps of both Enterprise Primary and St Pius Primary as they prepare to face each other in the final of the COURTS Pee Wee tomorrow at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, from 15:00hrs.

This will be St Pius’s fourth appearance in the final, as they possess a record of two wins and a loss. On the other hand, this is Enterprise’s second appearance in the championship match, as they are yet to be crowned winner.

St Pius manager, Melissa Rodrigues, stated that the tournament has been a great experience for an emerging coach, adding that the objective of the players “is to come out and play and have fun. That is what I tell my boys”.

On the other hand, Fabio Kowlessar, captain of Enterprise, declared that the team is focused on winning the school’s first title.

Meanwhile, North Georgetown will face off against North Georgetown in the third-place playoff. Similarly, the positional 5-16 section will also be staged.

The winners of the tournament will receive the championship trophy, gold medals, and a pair of uniforms. Each player will also be presented with an electronic tablet.

The runners-up will collect a trophy, silver medals, and six balls, while the third-place finishers will pocket a trophy and four balls and the fourth-place side will walk away with a trophy.