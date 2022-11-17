News Archives
President Ali extends invitation to Guyana-born ‘Black Panther’ actress, Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright attends the premiere of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in London, Britain, on November 3, 2022 (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)
PRESIDENT, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has written Guyana-born British actress, Letitia Michelle Wright, congratulating her on her resounding success in the ‘Black Panther’ movie and its sequel, ‘Wakanda Forever’.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) press release, President Ali, in a letter dated November 15, 2022, said he was moved by an interview in which Wright mentioned the country of her birth and how much she wanted to make the people of Guyana proud.

“The Head of state expressed that the government would be honoured to host Wright and will be more than delighted to welcome her home,” the release said.

Wright, who was born in Georgetown, Guyana, moved with her family to London at the age of seven. The 29-year-old actress began her career with guest roles in the television series, Top Boy, Coming Up, Chasing Shadows, Humans, Doctor Who and Black Mirror.

Wright rose to fame after her performance in the 2018 Marvel Studio’s Black Panther movie as ‘Shuri’, the on-screen sister of ‘Tchalla’, the character played by the now deceased Chadwick Boseman. She played the same role in the recently released sequel.

