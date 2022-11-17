New sewing machines boost St. Ignatius Village garment construction programme

Twenty Garment Construction trainees in St. Ignatius Village will now benefit from the handing over of six new sewing machines geared to boost the progress of the training programme undertaken by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

This development fulfils a promise made by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton and BIT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richard Maughn after listening to concerns raised on Monday last during their visit there.

Presently, the trainees are in the final month of their four-month programme which covers theoretical and practical elements of the discipline.

As such, the visit allow them an opportunity to showcase their beautifully well-constructed pieces under the tutelage of Instructor Stephanie Bourne which ranged from work attire, pillow case, pot holders, school uniforms and aprons among others.

Also present were BIT’s Senior Technical Officer, Leon Greaves, BIT’s Human Resource Officer, Melinda Kelly and BIT’s Technical Officer with responsibility for Region Nine, Indira Singh among others.