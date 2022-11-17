News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Major Louisiana business group explores opportunities in Guyana
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, greets persons at the reception held in honour of the visiting US delegation (Office of the President photo)
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, greets persons at the reception held in honour of the visiting US delegation (Office of the President photo)

–President Ali encourages team to examine possible ventures at all levels

GUYANA continues to be a magnet for investors, this time attracting 25 private sector leaders from across Louisiana and other parts of the United States of America.

At a reception in honour of the visiting delegation at the US Ambassador’s residence, President, Dr Irfaan Ali, encouraged the members to not only go after the “big opportunities,” but also consider the small and medium-sized investments that would result in lucrative benefits.

According to a post on his official Facebook page, the Head of State gave a brief overview of his government’s transformational plans for Guyana that entail the diversification of its traditional sectors and construction of an economy to function in 2030 and beyond.

The team led by the US Embassy in Guyana and the Louisiana District Export Council (LDEC), comprised economic developers, industrial training experts, Louisiana state officials, as well as U.S. government officials.

“Combined, the companies represent over US$238 billion in annual revenue, and employ tens of thousands around the world,” the US Embassy said.

The delegation conducted productive meetings with key private sector contacts and experts to learn about Guyana’s business environment and the Government of Guyana’s efforts to promote investments and economic diversification, explore market-entry strategies, foster partnerships, and develop closer trade and investment ties between Guyana and the United States.

US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch related that the close physical and cultural ties between the United States and Guyana are one of many incentives for US companies to invest in Guyana.

President Ali also made note of the excellent private sector opportunities across various sectors. In total, the US firms engaged with more than 70 local organisations in Guyana’s private and public sectors.

Both US and Guyanese participants anticipate future partnerships and business deals as a result of the meetings.

With 23 markets and 41 million people, the Caribbean presents a growing opportunity for US companies.

“The delegation sought to capitalise on the strong bilateral trade relationship between the US and Guyana, with bilateral trade reaching US$1.4 billion in the first half of this year alone. The delegation represented US resolve to advance inclusive prosperity through partnership,” the US Embassy said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.