Major Louisiana business group explores opportunities in Guyana

–President Ali encourages team to examine possible ventures at all levels

GUYANA continues to be a magnet for investors, this time attracting 25 private sector leaders from across Louisiana and other parts of the United States of America.

At a reception in honour of the visiting delegation at the US Ambassador’s residence, President, Dr Irfaan Ali, encouraged the members to not only go after the “big opportunities,” but also consider the small and medium-sized investments that would result in lucrative benefits.

According to a post on his official Facebook page, the Head of State gave a brief overview of his government’s transformational plans for Guyana that entail the diversification of its traditional sectors and construction of an economy to function in 2030 and beyond.

The team led by the US Embassy in Guyana and the Louisiana District Export Council (LDEC), comprised economic developers, industrial training experts, Louisiana state officials, as well as U.S. government officials.

“Combined, the companies represent over US$238 billion in annual revenue, and employ tens of thousands around the world,” the US Embassy said.

The delegation conducted productive meetings with key private sector contacts and experts to learn about Guyana’s business environment and the Government of Guyana’s efforts to promote investments and economic diversification, explore market-entry strategies, foster partnerships, and develop closer trade and investment ties between Guyana and the United States.

US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch related that the close physical and cultural ties between the United States and Guyana are one of many incentives for US companies to invest in Guyana.

President Ali also made note of the excellent private sector opportunities across various sectors. In total, the US firms engaged with more than 70 local organisations in Guyana’s private and public sectors.

Both US and Guyanese participants anticipate future partnerships and business deals as a result of the meetings.

With 23 markets and 41 million people, the Caribbean presents a growing opportunity for US companies.

“The delegation sought to capitalise on the strong bilateral trade relationship between the US and Guyana, with bilateral trade reaching US$1.4 billion in the first half of this year alone. The delegation represented US resolve to advance inclusive prosperity through partnership,” the US Embassy said.