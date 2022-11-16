Competitive, diversified, strong economy being built

–President Ali tells UK Trade Mission

By Shamar Meusa

THE Government of Guyana is working on removing all obstacles to doing business in Guyana, in order to enhance bilateral partnerships and increase investments across every sector of the local economy.

So said President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Tuesday evening at a networking reception in honour of a visiting United Kingdom (UK) Trade Delegation at the British High Commissioner’s residence.

Delivering remarks at the reception, which was packed with members of the private sector and business representatives from the United Kingdom, President Ali said that an important message that must be put out there is that Guyana is not a country that is built on a foundation of oil and gas.

The Head of State said that the government’s mission is to build a country and economy that will function in an environment and a world 2030 and beyond.

The government’s mission, he said, is to build an economy that is competitive, diversified and strong.

Dr. Ali went on to say that Guyana will be leading in food security, environmental, ecological, climate and biodiversity services, noting that technology will be driving this advancement that will be second to none.

As it relates to the government systems, the President said there will be a new thrust regarding what Guyana will be portraying.

“We are going to remove the subjectivity that exists in doing business; not to remove humans but to remove the subjectivity by building strong systems and institutions that will develop and be designed to deliver results,” President Ali said.

While he noted that the systems will be designed to deliver results, he mentioned that it will not be based on how someone feels or interprets the system.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner Jane Miller said that the facilitation of this trade delegation illustrates the growth in the economic partnerships between the UK and Guyana.

Miller expressed gratitude to the trade partners, including the Caribbean Council and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

Further, she said that the achievements of the last trade mission could be seen, as a UK-based company has partnered with a local company for their operations.

Guyana’s Farfan and Mendes, on Tuesday Evening, signed a partnership agreement with the UK’s Concrete Canvas.

“This is the key part to our trade missions finding the local partners and making them a reality here in Guyana,” Miller said.

The High Commissioner went on to say that while speaking with Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, it was noted that the UK and Guyana are “natural partners”.

Also delivering remarks at the function was His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jonathan Knott, who said that their main reason for being in Guyana is to help take the next step in developing the two countries’ natural trade relationship.

Knott said that when President Ali met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously, it was then that the two governments agreed to work together more closely, and strengthen business and bilateral relationships even further.

“We want to make sure that the UK adds value, and is able to help the Government of Guyana and the President to deliver the inspirational vision that he has for the country. What we’d like to do is to be able to work with the Guyanese government to see in which sectors we can work in particular together,” Knott said.