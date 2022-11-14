News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Let’s rededicate ourselves to the search for peace’
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The Georgetown Cenotaph following the wreath-laying ceremony (Delano Williams photo)
The Georgetown Cenotaph following the wreath-laying ceremony (Delano Williams photo)

– President says at Remembrance Day ceremony

REMEMBRANCE Day activities were observed on Sunday morning, honouring those who fought in the two world wars.

In his brief address during a ceremony held at the Cenotaph, President, Dr Irfaan Ali said that Guyanese remain indebted to the gallant men and women who gave their lives in two world wars for the cause of peace and freedom.

He added, “Their example strengthens our resolve to maintain our efforts for a world at peace with justice and prosperity for all peoples.”

President Ali added that on such an occasion, Guyanese citizens must rededicate themselves to the search for peace everywhere and renew their commitment to the development and well-being of the country.

The commemorative wreath-laying ceremony commenced with a military parade followed by the presidential salute, the last post, two minutes of silence, the sounding of the reveille, prayers and the laying of wreaths at the War Memorial.

Dr Ali laid the first wreath, followed by Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips; Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess; President of the Guyana Veterans Legion, Lt-Colonel ( Ret’d) George Gomes; Commissioner of the Guyana Police Force (ag), Clifton Hicken along with the United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, and other members of the diplomatic corps.

Remembrance Day in Guyana is held on the second Sunday of November, while Remembrance Day is observed on November 11 annually by Commonwealth countries to honour those who died in the World Wars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.