Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples key to sustainable development

–NTC Chair tells UN

CHAIRMAN of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Derrick John, in his address at the United Nation (UN)’s 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) on climate change, has affirmed that Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples are a crucial part of the country’s sustainable development.

The 27th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is ongoing in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

John, who is also the Toshao of Moraikobai in Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice), updated participants on how Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples and local communities had engaged with national efforts on the Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) since 2008.

This strategy, which was game-changing when it was first crafted, outlines how Guyana’s lush forest resources would be sustainably leveraged to advance the country’s developmental efforts. With the return of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) to government, an updated LCDS has been formulated.

A release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) noted that the NTC Chairman informed a special COP27 “nature zone” event that the updated strategy was crafted after consultations with Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples, who traditionally occupy many of the forested areas.

“At Friday’s nature zone event, Toshao John spoke of the importance of continued involvement by Toshaos, now that the LCDS 2030 has been finalised, highlighting their role in producing the Village Plans.

“These plans will underpin locally-led efforts for investment in priorities identified by villages themselves, to progress the overall objectives of LCDS 2030,” the release detailed.

In August 2022, under John’s chairmanship, the NTC passed a resolution in support of the LCDS 2030 and its proposals for sharing the benefits of potential revenues from the sale of carbon credits in the voluntary carbon markets.

These proposals are set out in the LCDS 2030. As per that strategy, 15 per cent of Guyana’s carbon market earnings will be distributed directly to indigenous communities for village-led plans and programmes.

Outside of his engagement in the nature zone, John also joined Guyana’s Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat and world leaders at the opening ceremony of COP 27.

John also participated in meetings where pledges in support of Indigenous Peoples were advanced, including the United Kingdom’s pledge, which was announced by British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Minister Bharrat supported these efforts, and met with UK Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith to discuss how the UK and Guyana could advance their ongoing partnerships, as well as new potential actions coming out of COP27.

The DPI release also noted that Toshao John witnessed the signing of the Guyana-European Union Forestry Partnership to support trade in sustainable timber products from Guyana’s forest communities.

That partnership was signed by Minister Bharrat and European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, while Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali addressed the event. The Head of State provided insights on how the partnership between the European Union and Guyana advanced the LCDS 2030, and he thanked the bloc for its lasting support for Guyana’s efforts on sustainable forest management.

Toshao John was elected NTC Chairman in July 2022. As the chair of the NTC, he represents the 20-strong Executive Committee, as well as the more than 200 elected Toshaos from villages across Guyana.