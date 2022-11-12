News Archives
GYSBI, BIT partner to ramp up oil-and-gas training programmes
Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, receives the cheque from GYSBI Human Resource Manager, Lilowtie Chintamani.
THE Board of Industrial Training (BIT) on Friday received a financial contribution from the Guyana Shore Base Inc (GYSBI), which will go towards the expansion and delivery of technical and vocational education and training.

According to a release from GYSBI, this forms part of a larger plan for collaboration between the two entities, including but not limited to practical training and apprenticeships.

GYSBI’s Human Resource Manager, Lilowtie Chintamani, handed over the cheque to Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, under whose purview the BIT falls.

Minister Hamilton in his remarks said that the government is aware that training programmes are now needed more than ever to ensure Guyanese citizens are given the right tools to work and participate in the oil-and-gas sector. As such, the BIT has approached companies operating within the industry to explore partnerships and opportunities for collaboration to make this possible.

“I determined a few months ago that we needed support of all kinds to do what we want to do [in terms of training] and that led to us drafting a list of oil-and-gas companies that we could engage and seek collaboration [with]. Of the companies we sent letters to, you are the first one to offer the kind of support we are looking for,” Minister Hamilton was quoted as saying.

Deputy General Manager of GYSBI, Rabin Chandarpal, said that the company is pleased to partner with the ministry and the BIT to advance its work, since GYSBI prides itself as a leader in developing local content and creating beneficial opportunities for Guyanese.

According to the release, he said, “When you look at our operations, you can clearly see how the right training programmes have led to talented Guyanese men and women being able to take the lead in this industry. We have persons who started as riggers and banksmen and are now supervisors in many areas of our operations. We cannot think of anything more worthwhile to throw our support behind, especially when it comes to local content development and ensuring Guyanese benefit from this sector.”

Richard Maughn, Chief Executive Officer of BIT in his remarks said the board is grateful for the support received from GYSBI thus far and anticipates working with the company on the implementation of a Quality Apprenticeship programme at the soonest possible time.

The two entities have agreed to convene another meeting at a later date to advance discussions on this, the release added.

