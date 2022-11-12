Courts lights up Main Street for Christmas

GUYANESE of all ages flocked Main Street on Friday night for the annual Courts Christmas light-up, which has returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sound of the classic Christmas carols filled the air and children danced and played as they waited to see Santa Claus, the “main man” of the night, and his helpers.

As they waited, they were entertained by some of Guyana’s best artistes, the Guyana Police Force Band and the Berbice Delight dance troupe.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips was the guest speaker at the event. He wished all Guyanese a merry Christmas and reminded the crowd that it is a time for sharing and giving and living in love and unity.

Prime Minister Phillips did the honour of flipping the switch to illuminate the trees in the vicinity of the store.

Vincent Gordon, Courts’ Sub-Regional Managing-Director (Guyana and the Dutch Caribbean), expressed how happy he was to see so many people at the event.

He also used the occasion to inform the public that Courts will arrange for free eye exams for children.

The night’s programme was chaired by DJ Akelo and TV and radio personality Renata Bailey.