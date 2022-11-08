News Archives
Pensioner killed while crossing Agricola Public Road
AN accident on the Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara, on Monday morning, has claimed the life of a 66-year-old pedestrian.

Dead is Imtiaz Isahack of Eccles, EBD.

According to a police press release, the accident occurred in the vicinity of the Agricola Police Outpost and involved motorcar PYY 1162. The driver, a 50-year-old man from Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, is presently in custody assisting with investigations.

Inquiries disclosed that at approximately 08:10 hours, the motorcar was proceeding north along the roadway when it collided with Isahack who was crossing the road from west to east on a pedestrian crossing.

The driver of the motorcar alleged that the pedestrian “walked into his path” without looking and the front left of the vehicle collided with him. He was flung into the air before landing on the road.

He received several injuries to his head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMT.

The man’s body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary and is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver showed no trace of alcohol.

Staff Reporter

