Guyanese Americans are key stakeholders in their constituencies for US elections

TODAY, Tuesday, November 8, is Election Day in America. Guyanese Americans and other Caribbean American and Indian American people cannot afford to be left out of the voting process.

Their vote determines the outcome. Thus, community leaders and political activists are appealing to them to come out and cast their votes, when polling stations open 6:00 hrs.

Guyanese Americans are a very small group in terms of overall percentage of voters, but they constitute an important chunk of voters in key areas and are enough to tilt the balance in close races, providing they come out to vote.

Historically, they have had a very low voter turnout of less than 25 per cent as per house-to-house and street interviews among those eligible to vote.

Guyanese must vote and make a wise choice on the party or candidate best positioned to further their interests not only in New York State, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Georgia, but also in other areas.

The Guyanese, Caribbean, and Indian Americans are urged to come out and vote for the party or candidate that would best serve their interests.

People are hurting financially, and thus the economy would influence how they vote. The incumbent Democrats are being blamed for the poor economic situation and high inflation.

Guyanese are in the thick of the electoral contest in America, not as candidates or campaigners, but as voters and poll workers and their votes matter in the swing states.

There is a lot of enthusiasm among Guyanese voters, and many actually voted early all over the country while others said they will vote today.

Few Guyanese volunteer for or donate to the election campaign as I did for decades. Several Guyanese have been working at polling stations over the last two weeks for early voting and several will be on duty on November 8 at schools and senior centres. Schools are closed to facilitate the election process but it is not a national holiday.

Go out and vote for the party that will govern you, community leaders appealed.

Yours sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram