APNU+AFC attack on media

BUILDING on its poor press freedom record while in government, the APNU+AFC, even in political opposition, continues to show contempt for media workers by intimidating them as they carry out their duties. The National Communications Network had cause to speak out on Monday about the intimidation faced by two cameramen at the APNU+AFC rally in Mocha.

The company published the testimony of the victims that a named member of the APNU+AFC approached them during the rally and demanded to see their identification cards. Despite the presence of other cameras at the event, these men were singled out because they were state media employees. NCN outlined other instances of state media workers being harassed and obstructed by agents of the APNU+AFC.

The journalists on the frontline of the 2020 elections know this story well. A few of them, following the violence they faced at the hands of APNU+AFC activists during that tumultuous election, have now left media work altogether. Recognising this, the Guyana Press Association in a statement on Monday said: “As we approach election cycle, the GPA expects that the media would be allowed to operate without intimidation, resentment and free from abuse, especially from those who hold political offices.”

There is a pattern of violence here that must be named and condemned lest it continues to go unchecked where those associated with the political opposition are prepared to aggress, even using physical force, any person that they perceive does not support their agenda.

Immediately, this brings to mind the case of the parliament staff who was attacked after APNU+AFC members stole the Speaker’s ceremonial mace in December 2021. Rather discomforting, it is clear that the violence is not reserved for media workers only, but also for anyone who dares to challenge the obstructionist tactics of the political opposition so much so that they are subject to verbal and physical abuse. It is even worse that affiliates of the coalition would come out to defend it.

No better can be expected when the very leadership of the political opposition has issued a statement calling out NCN for defending its staff, and further went on to attack the Guyana Press Association, which has also condemned the harassment faced by media workers.

“The Guyana Press Association condemns this most reprehensible act of harassment and intimidation of media workers. We urge the Leader of the Opposition, Mr Aubrey Norton, to first and foremost set the tone of relations with the media by being forthcoming with proper and detailed answers rather than being abrasive and evasive when asked for details and supported evidence,” the GPA statement read.

Even staff of this newspaper have felt Norton’s abrasive tone when questioned during his weekly press conferences. Mr Norton has even sought to throw jabs at the newspaper’s credibility, referring to it as an unserious stakeholder in public policy discourse. These statements delegitimise the work of journalists in Guyana, who work tirelessly to keep the nation abreast with current affairs.

Earlier this year, the Guyanese media corps had cause to celebrate as the country moved 17 places in the World Press Freedom Index. This improvement in press freedom was no doubt due, in part, to the openness and accessibility of officials of the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali government. It was certainly a step up from the control games played under the David Granger-led coalition government. If Guyana is to preserve its press freedom gains, the aggressive and hostile approach to the media, which the Opposition Leader has adopted as modus operandi, must be discouraged.