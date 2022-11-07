Norton again fails to propose development initiatives

LEADER of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, on Sunday again failed to present his intended development initiatives but chose instead to attack President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s image.

Norton was at the time speaking at the Opposition’s public meeting which was held in Mocha Arcadia. At this public meeting, the opposition leader, instead of presenting his party’s proposed initiatives for development, chose to criticize the government’s many initiatives.

Norton told the crowd gathered there that his party has a team of persons that can govern the country in a “fair way.”

“I’m saying to you we have a team of people that can govern this country and that we will govern this country in a fair way meaning all Guyanese will benefit based on equity and that is all we need,” he said

However, the opposition leader through his presentation to the residents of Mocha Arcadia fell short of communicating what policies his party would implement if in government to foster development.

He went on to add that they envision a Guyana where each child can receive a “hot meal.” The government through the Ministry of Education has, however, already embarked on national school-feeding programmes to provide daily meals to students in Regions One (Barima-Waini), Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) with plans for expansion.

The opposition leader added that his party’s task is to “fire” the current administration at the next elections, and told supporters that they must have one single focus going forward.

“We must have one single focus going forward and that is to beat the People’s Progressive Party,” he exclaimed.

Additionally, he iterated that the government should not set its eyes on areas known as the People’s National Congress strongholds and seemed to hint at residents to not welcome government representatives in the villages.

While he did not present the party’s plan for transforming or bringing economic benefits to these “stronghold” areas, he then went on to attack President Ali’s appearance, describing the head of state as “weird.”

Only recently, Norton came in for fire after he referred to low-income homes as “kitchen coops”, a comment which was condemned by many persons, including low-income homeowners.