‘Hitting sixes’ in a different arena

–former West Indies captain, Ramnaresh Sarwan, now a prolific businessman

By Cindy Parkinson

REGARDLESS of how talented and famous an athlete is, there is a retirement date that lingers in their minds during the period of their career. In speaking with one of Guyana’s prized athletes, the Guyana Chronicle recognised that it was the same for him as well.

Ramnaresh Sarwan, a former international cricketer and captain of the West Indies team, was born in Wakenaam, one of the largest islands in the Essequibo River. After retiring with an impressive record in the sport of cricket, he is now the proud owner of the Amazonia Mall that’s located at Providence on the East Bank of Demerara. A cutting-edge building that provides a singular experience, unmatched by any other.?

The former West Indies player told the Guyana Chronicle that even though he was born in Wakenaam, he didn’t spend much time on the island but credited his parents, grandparents and other family members for keeping him grounded and ensuring that he remained humble and polite at all times.

“I believe that you need to be respectful towards people regardless of what you have achieved in life or what job you have,” Sarwan said.

He also related that he is trying to set the best example for his children and, “most importantly,” for other individuals, especially the young people who are looking to emulate his qualities.

Being proud of his accomplishments in both his cricketing career and now as an entrepreneur, he envisioned building a mall when he was around 25–26 years old.

“I knew at some point in time I had to retire from cricket and I wanted to ensure that I put my earnings into an investment that will be rewarding, but apart from that, I wanted to build a mall so that Guyanese can have an experience that they have never had before,” Sarwan said.

The prolific batsman turn businessman related that the inspiration for the design of the Amazonia Mall came from travelling to different countries and observing the layout of different facilities; his was mostly inspired by the malls in Florida.

“I would take photos of the malls while I shop and dine, after which me and my architect will work together to come up with the best version of what we believe will work in Guyana,” he said.?

With Guyana’s economy growing at such a rapid rate, Sarwan encouraged other Guyanese to invest in lucrative areas. He also emphasised the need for people to stay focussed and disciplined in whatever they want to accomplish.

“With discipline, hard work and dedication, you will be well on your way to achieving what you want to achieve,” Sarwan said.

He went on to say: “Like everyone else, I have had setbacks and challenges in my life, both in my cricketing career and with the development of the mall. It wasn’t easy, but I stayed the course. Just because something gets challenging doesn’t mean you give up on it. In life, you have to creep before you walk.

“It is understandable that some people will have better opportunities than others and there will be obstacles, but that should not detour persons from achieving their goals, Sarwan said.

Having a family comes with its own challenges, but trying to balance business and family is a tedious task for anyone.

Sarwan is “grateful” to his wife, who ensures that the kids are taken care of, especially when it comes to their schooling, while he does most of the travelling for business.

“I believe that education is the key to having a proper future and that is something that I have told them at a very young age and I am not willing to compromise on that,” he said.

The former cricketer took the opportunity and applauded the President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, for the “exceptional” work that he and his government are doing.

“Having known the President for some time now, I am not surprised that he is on the ground and being so hands-on with the development of Guyana. I remember when he was at the Ministry of Housing and at the Ministry of Tourism; he was basically managing two ministries at the same time and he did a great job at it.

“In such a short period of time, Guyana has accomplished so much under His Excellency’s leadership and we as Guyanese should all be proud of where we are and where we are going as a people and as a country,” Sarwan said.?

He also mentioned that he is in the process of extending the mall, which will include a number of other stores such as Starbucks, Payless, CT Williams, and more. With this expansion, he will be able to create more employment for Guyanese.

“It is an honour to play a small role in the development of Guyana,” Sarwan said.?

The proud native shared with this publication that he knew that because he was a public figure, he wanted a name for his business that would not only reflect him, but also showcase Guyana and its over 70 per cent forest cover, hence the name “Amazonia Mall.”