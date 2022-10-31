Go-Invest CEO: Opportunities abound in agriculture sector

CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest), Dr. Peter Ramsaroop on Sunday said that the opportunities in Guyana’s agriculture sector are endless, and urged citizens to be a part of the development by making full use of it.

Dr. Ramsaroop was at the time speaking during his weekly show, “In Retrospect”, where he noted that Guyana is making arrangements to ensure that the future is bright.

He said that a foundation, including an investment strategy, has been set, even as the country is building connectivity with the wider world.

The leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), led by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, have made a commitment to reduce the food import bill in the region by 25 per cent by 2025.

This, Dr. Ramsaroop said, is the perfect initiative for persons within the agriculture sector to take full advantage, as it now means that the various countries will grow more of their own food in order to reduce that import bill.

Giving an example of how persons can take advantage of this initiative, Dr. Ramsaroop said: “We now have to grow more. And I mentioned in other programmes that we individually may not be able to do mega farms, but if you come together and you know you got an acre here and your neighbour has an acre, you can come together and grow an acre of tomatoes.”

Through collaboration, the Go-Invest CEO noted, it can be done with the focus on what can be grown, and the next step being coming up with strategies to get what is grown into the various markets within the region.

“We are looking at large cattle farms across the country; we are talking to investors on dairy farms to produce our own milk in Guyana. There’s an investor right now; a local investor in Berbice that is setting up a milk plant, and they’re going to buy milk from the local farmers in Region Five. So, the opportunities abound in the agriculture sector,” Dr. Ramsaroop said.

On that note, he urged persons to take advantage of all that the sector has to offer by being part of the rapid agriculture development unfolding in Guyana.