President Ali’s 1,000-man initiative set to launch on Friday

IN fulfillment of a commitment by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to address issues facing men across the country, a broad-based national committee has been established to spearhead the effort. The committee is headed by Brigadier Godfrey Bess, Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force.

According to a release, as part of the ‘One Guyana’ initiative, this effort comes just weeks after the President announced plans for a mission to stem hunger and deviant behaviour among boys and young men.

President Ali in a recent address at Leguan had said: “The mission of the one thousand men is to work in every single community to eradicate hunger, to work in every single community to lift up those who are emotionally affected, socially affected. It is to change every society and bring positive living and positive life in every single community. It is to work against violence, it is to work in making men better in being good men, responsible men, responsible youths in our society.”

This project is meant to uplift the younger generation of men who face many societal ills, such as drug abuse, domestic violence, gang violence, and other violent crimes. This will be achieved by providing them with guidance and counselling, recreational and fitness activities, and creating economic empowerment through temporary employment schemes, the release said.

The committee includes the Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, as well as senior members of the Guyana Defence Force, and the Guyana Police Force. Also included are several members of government agencies and departments and broad-based private sector representatives.

The 1000-Man initiative under the theme ‘Men on Mission’ will be launched Friday, October 28, 2022, from 17:00 hours at the Base Camp Ayanganna Sports Ground. President Ali is expected to deliver the feature address. There will also be presentations from motivational speakers drawn from various cross-sections of Guyanese society, the release said.

Speaking on Facebook Live after a committee meeting on Wednesday, Brigadier Bess said “Men of all ages are encouraged to come out, bring your son, your father, your brother, your cousins, and be a part of history, be a part of the change that is coming. This launch will feature performances by local male artists and an opportunity to hear the stories and encouragements from men just like you with the hope that it ignites within you the desire to reach your true potential.”

This is a bold and far-reaching initiative, as it is meant to incorporate 1,000 prominent men in the Guyanese society who will mentor and guide young men from all religious, cultural and ethnic persuasions across all the administrative regions in Guyana. That is, creating a network of 1,000 men who will foster positive changes within the younger generation of men in society.

According to Brigadier Bess, “We have watched a generation of men pass and many have slipped away. We have lost many men for various reasons. This is our chance, our opportunity to provide our men with the much-needed mentorship and guidance as we build a ‘One Guyana’ and create a better future for those young Guyanese to come.”