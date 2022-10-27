News Archives
Man denies involvement in ex-girlfriend’s murder
Lucri Fiffee
A MIXED 12-member jury was on Thursday empanelled before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court for the trial of Lucri Fiffee, who is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2018.

Fiffee denied killing Rosemary Rudder on March 31, 2018, at his Westminster, West Bank Demerara (WBD), home.

His trial is expected to commence on October 31.

Attorney Muntaz Ali is representing the state, while Fiffee is being represented by attorney-at-law Dexter Todd.

A post-mortem performed on the remains of Rudder suggested that she died as a result of a compression to the neck compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

The Guyana Chronicle had previously reported that on the day in question, Fiffee and Rudder were involved in an argument while at his Westminster home.

It is alleged that during the fight the woman was choked and died.

