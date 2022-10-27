Charrandass Persaud to return from India

– President Ali confirms, noting decision was mutually agreed

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, in a video message on Wednesday, announced that Guyana’s High Commissioner to India, Charrandass Persaud, will be stepping down from his post and returning to Guyana, allowing for someone else to transition into the New Delhi-based role.

The decision follows the circulation of a video, on social media, of an incident which occurred in August 2021 outside of the High Commissioner’s Vasant Kunj residence.

The President, in the address, noted that, notwithstanding Persaud being cleared of any accusations made against him, the standard for Guyana’s representatives abroad is high. As such, President Ali said, there was a meeting of the minds between the two during a phone call which culminated in the decision.

“Mr Charrandass agreed with me that, in keeping with the best interest of Guyana, he will return home from his posting in India.

“I want to assure all Guyanese that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government of Guyana will continue to work every day to strengthen our relationship, not only with India but with every other partner across the globe,” the President said.

“We are therefore going to take all official steps and measures to ensure a smooth transition and to continue to strengthen our work with India and to work on advancing the cause of Guyana,” President Ali assured, noting that Mr Persaud accepted responsibility for his actions.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement noting that the abuse allegations levelled against Persaud had not been substantiated.

The Ministry noted that the matter was brought to the attention of the Ministry of External Affairs of India by Persaud and was “fully investigated” by the relevant authorities.

As a result, a formal response to the High Commission, dated September 3, 2022, indicated that “allegations of sexual abusive words to complainant has [sic] not been substantiated. Therefore, the ministry “considers this matter closed,” the release added.

In his video message on Wednesday, the President explained that it was not until Tuesday night that he got a chance to look at the video, and after reviewing it he immediately called High Commissioner Persaud for an explanation on the matter.

The Head of State said that Persaud explained that the video was not a complete demonstration of exactly what took place.

“During our conversation, he related to me that this is an incident that occurred sometime in August last year, and the video is not a full reflection of what took place.

“Matter of fact, he informed me that the video was not complete in demonstrating exactly what took place. Notwithstanding this, I explained to Mr. Charrandass that representatives of our country must, on all occasions, in every occasion, conduct themselves in the highest order of regard.

“Mr Charrandass then communicated to me that this matter was dealt with by the relevant agencies and authorities in India and that there was no evidence of any misconduct,” the President said