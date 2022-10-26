News Archives
Constitutional reform process to commence in early 2023
Attorney General, Anil Nandlall S.C. (left) and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira (seated at right) (Delano Williams photo)
GUYANA’S constitutional reform process is expected to commence early in 2023, as the government intends to fulfil its commitment to the continuous review and enhancement of the country’s Constitution, according to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira.

In her address to a national stakeholder forum on electoral reform, Minister Teixeira said that the process that deals with electoral laws are distinct from the constitutional reform process.

The bill on the composition of the commission on constitutional reform, which will comprise various political parties and civil society, is on the table for discussion at the level of the National Assembly when it reconvenes.

Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, S.C., during his presentation, said that the National Assembly has already committed to the constitutional reform process.

He added that a consensual bill to that effect was tabled following several discussions among members of the standing committee on constitutional reform.

“The vehicle will be a broad-based constitutional reform commission comprising of 50 per cent political directorate, coming from the political parties in the National Assembly and 50 per cent civil society organisations,” Nandlall said.

The Attorney General noted that the subject of the consensual bill has to do with how the commission will do its work.

This Constitutional Reform Commission will conduct its work based on public engagements with citizens across the country.

Further, Nandlall said that the commission is an independent one which will regulate how it conducts its business; however, the policy directive that it will receive is to put the Constitution under review.

Guyanese through these public engagements, will be able to consult, engage, discuss and offer recommendations in relation to the Constitution.

The Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government in its 2020-2025 manifesto, had said that it is aware of the issues around constitutional reform and believed that it must be a part of widespread consultation with the people of Guyana before being acted upon.

