St. Stanislaus College gets $5.5M smart classroom

THE Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, on Thursday, commissioned a smart classroom at the St. Stanislaus College.

According to a press release from the Education Ministry, in addition to outfitting the classroom with an interactive board and camera along with desktop and laptop computers, the $5.5 million project saw the rehabilitation of the room which included electrical works, renovations to the floor, and the installation of lights and an air-conditioning unit.

In brief remarks, Minister Manickchand said the smart classroom will allow for technology-infused learning and noted that it will not only enhance the way teachers deliver lessons, but also the way students learn.

She related that the commissioning of this smart classroom is in keeping with the ministry’s plan to utilise technology to transform the education sector.

The establishment of smart classrooms is integral to creating equity and access across the country.

Minister Manickchand commended the secondary institution for its blended approach to education delivery.

A new Board of Governors of St. Stanislaus College was also appointed Thursday afternoon. Minister Manickchand encouraged the board members to serve in the best interest of the school.