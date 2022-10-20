CARICOM leaders, Canada’s PM discuss Haiti’s crisis

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali and other CARICOM leaders met virtually with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss the crisis in Haiti on Wednesday night.

The President was joined by Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud.

The French creole-speaking Caribbean nation has been affected by gang violence and several social issues that have paralysed the country.

“… the humanitarian crisis is immense now and we are ready to fully support [them],” President Ali told journalists in an invited comment following an event at the British High Commissioner’s residence on Tuesday.

According to the Miami Herald, the US and Canada provided material support to Haiti as recent as Saturday to help police fight a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian Government for the immediate deployment of foreign troops.

CARICOM has consistently offered support to sister country Haiti to improve governance and restore peace. The security and humanitarian crises in Haiti have worsened over the years due in part to that government’s reduced support for fuel subsidies. With the rise of gang-related violence, the Haitian Council of Ministers has instructed the country’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry to plead with the international community for support.