Vendors, consumers thankful

–say removal of VAT on agricultural inputs has stablised market prices

AS Guyanese celebrate Agriculture Month, the government continues to put measures in place to lessen the impact of the rise in cost of living that is being felt across the globe.

Some market-goers and vendors have expressed gratitude, as prices for certain vegetables have stabilised at the local markets.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Evlyn (only name given), a vendor at the Stabroek Market, commended the government for the removal of value added tax (VAT) on a range of agricultural inputs.

She urged her fellow vendors to use their discretion when it comes to their prices.

“There are some vendors in the market who raise the price of their produce based on the demand for it, and that’s not fair on the consumers. With the removal of VAT, everyone should be able to have a few extra dollars in their pockets, if we all do what is right,” she added.

She called on the relevant authorities to look into the matter.

Lynette (only name given), who is a vendor at the Bourda Market, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to President Irfaan Ali and his government for the withdrawal of VAT on agriculture.

She explained that it is “a great move” on the government’s part, but, like Evlyn, she is also calling on the relevant authorities to look into the issue of pricing, so that consumers can benefit.



Lynette said, “The government has given us so much relief by doing this, but when some vendors realise that pumpkin, for example, is not on everyone’s stand, the price automatically goes up for them, and that is not fair to us as vendors or consumers.”

While Sharon (only name given), who also sells at the Bourda Market, is happy about the government’s “move”, she used the opportunity to ask President Ali to equip the market with security guards, so that the vendors and consumers can “feel safer, and move around more freely without the fear of being robbed”.

A few other vendors, who preferred to remain anonymous, thanked the Government of Guyana for what they have been doing thus far.

They expressed similar sentiments regarding the prices, which they said was an “ongoing problem that is affecting everyone, but some are afraid to speak up”.

The Guyana Chronicle also spoke with some consumers, and they, too, had positive things to say.

“I am in the market almost every day, so I know the cost of ‘greens’. What the President did here will benefit all Guyanese, and I hope that the farmers and vendors do not sell us all at the same VAT price,” said Leon.

Government has also removed the excise tax on gasoline and cement; distributed $1 billion is fertiliser to farmers; invested billions of dollars to improve drainage and irrigation in farming areas, and distributed billions more to farmers affected by flooding.

Additionally, cash grants have been distributed to sugar workers, private cane farmers and fishermen.

Other relief measures implemented by the government include the COVID-19 cash grant for every household, a $30,000 cash grant to each child attending public and private school, and the flood grant.