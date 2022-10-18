Over 800 Region Two fisherfolk receive $150, 000 one-off cash grant

-many plan to purchase boats, be their own ‘boss’

HUNDREDS of fisherfolk in Region Two breathed a sigh of relief on Monday after they collected the $150, 000 one-off cash grant from government at the Rice Producers Association (RPA) bond in Anna Regina.

The distribution exercise was held months after President, Dr Irfaan Ali, announced the initiative which will benefit fisherfolk across the country. Similar exercises have already been held in Regions Three, Four, Five and Six.

The grant is expected to help members of the fishing industry recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as cushion the rise in cost of living.

Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, who spearheaded the exercise, was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

Over 800 fisherfolks were recipients, and many used the opportunity to thank the government for rolling out the initiative in the region and for continuously showing interest in their well-being.

Many of the young fishermen were excited and said the money will be used to improve their lives.

One such fisherman is 23-year-old Fitz Calvan of Charity.

He told the Guyana Chronicle that he arrived at the venue around 08:00 hrs., to ensure that he got a front row seat.

Calvan who is working towards owning his own boat and employing persons to work with him; he plans to use the money to “improve his future.”

“As a young man, a father of one, I want to own my own boat and go out to sea. I want to be my own entrepreneur in the fishing industry,” he said.

He currently works on a boat named “Miss Kavita.”

Andre Federicks related that he has been in the fishing business for approximately one year. The Charity resident said that he is hoping to also start his own business soon. Federicks said that he is saving his money to purchase a boat and the grant will go a far way.

“The fishing business is declining, low catch. This grant helps us a lot especially during the COVID pandemic. I am very thankful for this,” Federicks said.

Also speaking to this publication was Girindra Lall of Pert Village. He is the owner of four fishing vessels and said he has about four employees.

Lall said he is happy for his workers and he called for an annual grant to be distributed.

He related that over the years there were low catches and many fisherfolks left the job. He is very happy for the government’s intervention and said that the grant is a boost for the industry.

Meanwhile, Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, in his remarks, said that the programme was extended to Region Two after systems were put in place by the ministry to ensure that the submitted names were scrutinised.

Jagdeo told the gathering that the money that is being injected into the fishing industry will ensure that more cash is in persons’ pockets.

“It can’t solve all the issues, but it helps… We gave COVID cash grant and now this.” Jagdeo said.

He assured the fishermen that they are a part of the government’s vision and said that the money earned from oil sales will be used to improved their livelihoods.

Dr. Jagdeo used the opportunity to highlight the hardships that are ahead for the world’s fishing industry, including the decline of stock due to climate change.

“In this industry you can’t be so reliant on a sector. Climate change has changed a lot in this sector. Use the opportunity to expand and do better,” he urged the fishermen.

After urging them to start thinking about learning a different skill, he said that government will fund skills-training programmes for them.

“I want to urge, if you see a training programme, if you [have] finished school, we have scholarships through GOAL. You can pursue training… Soon, you will see an improvement in the fibre [internet]; we are co-investing to establish call centres” Jagdeo noted.