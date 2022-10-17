Essequibo Coast Praant ushers in Diwali with Deep Jale

THE Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha Essequibo Coast Praant on Saturday evening set the pace for observance of Diwali, the Festival of Lights in Region Two, with the hosting of Deep Jale.

A symbolic diya was lit up by executive member Reema Natram, who was assisted by other members. After the grand light-up at 19:00hrs, a rich cultural programme followed with songs, dances and speeches.

The Swarswattie Dance Academy and the Khandiya Dance Troupe performed at the event. Lakshmi prayers were recited by Pandit Kaydar Persaud, who is President of the Praant.

Addressing the gathering in the town of Anna Regina, on the lawns of the Anna Regina Town Council, Persaud said the Praant joins in hosting the Deep Jale, a countrywide event organised by the Dharmic Sabha.

He urged the gathering to use the occasion to remain optimistic and to eradicate darkness in the form of hatred, jealousy and negativity.

Also extending pre-Diwali greetings was councillor from the Anna Regina Town Council, Mohanlall Suelall. The Morning Glory Inc, which supported the event, distributed packs of the cereal to those in attendance.