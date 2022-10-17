Catering consortium to be formed to supply food to oil and gas vessels

A CONSORTIUM comprising catering companies from across Guyana is expected to be formed soon to bid for contracts to provide meals and food supplies to floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels.

This was announced by President, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Sunday while he delivered remarks at a Youman Nabi service at the Leguan Masjid.

During this address, the Head of State said that he instructed Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, to work on bringing together a consortium of all major caterers in the country.

With this, he said the consortium will participate in the bidding process to provide all the FPSOs offshore with food and food supplies.

These services are usually externalised, he said, adding that with companies working together, this can change.

“We cannot operate in a mega-economy if we don’t bring together consortiums. We bring 10 small people together; we get a medium company. We bring 10 medium people together, we get a large size company,” the president said.

As such, this mechanism will be used to bring the country together as part of the One Guyana umbrella.