New attorney attributes her success to late father

JUST as she was about to start her studies at the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad, Ismat Bacchus lost her father, a major pillar in her life, who believed in her dream of becoming an attorney.

On Friday, two days before what would have been her father’s 68th birth anniversary, the young attorney was admitted to the local bar by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George at the Demerara High Court.

During her address to the court for the first time as an attorney, Bacchus was moved to tears as she reflected on the loss of her father, Imtiaz Bacchus.

“My primary supporter throughout my life, my father, Mr. Imtiaz Bacchus, unfortunately passed away just as I was about to begin my final year of the LLB programme and the impact which that had on me was tremendous.

Upon his passing, everything in my life changed abruptly. Simply saying that he and I were close is saying very little. He was the person that stayed up many nights with me whilst I was studying, checking frequently to see if I needed anything…he never questioned what I needed or where he was going to get it. He simply provided,” she said while fighting back tears.

She smiled as she told the court that her late father always boasted proudly about her legal education, and every person that knew him and would meet her would always say “You’re Mr. Bacchus’ daughter, how are your studies going?”

“…. his belief in me allowed me to believe in myself. In the moments of doubt after his passing, particularly through a very rough first year of my LEC, I always kept pushing myself because I wanted to do it not just for me but for him. And I kept that determination till the end that now I am proud to say that I graduated with almost all As in my final year,” the young attorney said.

She told the court that when her father was feeling well, he would ask her “How much longer do you have till you’re finished?”, she would always respond, “You don’t worry with that; you will be there.”

Unfortunately, he did not get to see her cross the finish line, but she had a photograph of him in court to ensure that he was with her to celebrate the bittersweet occasion.

“I know my dad would’ve been extremely proud today, as I am certain my mother is as well and to this, I say thank you,” she added.

After completing her studies at the University of Guyana she proceeded to the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) in Trinidad where she successfully completed the LEC programme. She was the recipient of a Ministry of Public Service scholarship.

The young attorney said that as long as she could remember, she had two very distinct dreams: becoming an attorney and working in an organisation where she would play a role in the development of Guyana.

While reflecting on her legal journey, Bacchus said a few years ago, when she was at a crossroad over which direction her career should take, she began working with Priya Manickchand at her private practice. Manickchand, who is now the Minister of Education, has always been an advocate for legal and human rights.

“That position allowed me to see the realities not only of the court process but of the impact which the work done here, that which I thought was traditional, has on the life of every individual who passes through these halls…the respect that I have gained for this institution is ten-fold. Significantly, I am also encouraged by the examples of counsel who have come before me and shown that the role of an attorney-at-law is multi-dimensional and can allow me to achieve both of my dreams. So, standing here, I feel great fulfilment in having managed to align my career in the direction I always dreamed of,” she said.

She also extended special thanks to the minister’s sister, Jaya Manickchand, who is also an attorney.

Bacchus recalled that Jaya not only supported and encouraged her, but provided valuable advice and taught her lessons which she will always carry with her.

The young attorney also thanked attorney-at-law, Kamal Ramkarran, who presented her petition to the court.

Bacchus said that during her LLB programme, the Attorney-General and Minster of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, assisted her with her constitutional law assignments. She now intends to pursue her Masters in Investment Law and Foreign Policy.

Hopefully, Bacchus said, she can now work with the Attorney-General at his chambers.