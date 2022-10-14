Rain floods bottom flat of CV Nunes Primary School

MORE than 250 pupils of the CV Nunes Primary School had to return home on Thursday after heavy overnight rainfall caused flooding in several classrooms.

By afternoon, the water had receded, the headteacher, Cheryl Peters-Moore told the Guyana Chronicle.

Peters-Moore said she was forced to send home a total of 266 Grades One and Two pupils who occupied the bottom flat of the school when they turned up for classes.

According to the headteacher, the flooding is an issue that has been happening for years. She explained that whenever it rains, flooding occurs in the bottom fat.

She explained that due to the “steepness” of the classrooms, and poor drainage in the compound, the water accumulates. She said that their only option at the moment is to “bail it out”.

Classes went on as normal for the other grades, while teachers and staff of the regional administration assisted with the cleaning.

Peters-Moore is hopeful that the affected pupils will be able to return to school today.

“They would be able to return to school once the rain stops. Every time it rains, those classrooms are flooded; there isn’t much we can do but to bail the water out,” she said.

Meanwhile, some maintenance work was recently done at the school by the regional administration.

During this newspaper’s visit on Thursday, parents were seen collecting their children. Teachers were also busy cleaning and disinfecting the flooded area.

The school has a population of 792 pupils. It is usually among the top performing schools at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).