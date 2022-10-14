GWI ‘pumps’ $8.5B into seven new water-treatment plants

–facilities to benefit over 100,000 residents

THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), on Thursday, signed contracts valuing $8.5 billion for the construction of seven new water-treatment plants across Guyana’s coast.

Three companies were awarded those contracts for the project which will benefit over 100,000 persons.

This project falls under GWI’s Water Treatment Infrastructure Programme, which is part of a bigger vision to provide 90 per cent treated water access to the coast by 2025.

The latest initiative will see water treatment plants being constructed at Onderneeming in Region Two; Parika, Wales and Lust en Rust in Region Three, and Caledonia, Cummings Lodge and Bachelor’s Adventure in Region Four.

At a simple signing ceremony, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, said that while the plan has always been to expand water access and improve level of service, the government had conducted an assessment and recognised that water treatment was an area that needed enhancement.

To achieve this objective, a total of $30 billion is being invested in treatment alone, for which programmes have already been initiated.

Minister Croal said: “The assessment would have shown that in order for us to, across the coastland, move to a satisfactory level– and reference was made to coverage of 52 per cent now on the coast– to move that to about 90 to 95 per cent, we’re talking about an investment of at least close to $30 billion.”

This, he added, is $30 billion in one sector, focused on one aspect of development, which is the improvement of water quality and providing coverage to 90 per cent of the coast by 2025.

Croal said that the support by President, Dr Irfaan Ali, must be recognised, noting that with budgeting and planning, to have the President committing to the provision of resources to GWI to ensure that the company delivers on its mandate by 2025, shows that that the commitment made was no idle promise.

The minister further said that while the signing of those contracts will see improved water quality in specific areas, Cabinet has also given its approval for the upgrade of existing water treatment plants across the country.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GWI, Shaik Baksh, said those facilities, upon completion of the seven new facilities, will address the existing need for enhanced coverage across the coast.

He added that the ultimate goal is to have 13 major water-treatment plants along with the upgrading of several existing plants.

“So, you can see the magnitude of this investment and the magnitude of this project to bring quality water, safe water to the population,” Baksh said.

Croal added that the demand for water will grow and has been growing, as his ministry continues to fulfil the government’s promise to allocate some 50,000 house lots by 2025.

The contracts for the seven new treatment plants were awarded to three international companies: Hi Pro Ecologicos, Mexico; Sigma Engineers Limited out of Bangladesh and Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited of India.