Digicel on board Annual Motorcade
Digicel

DIGICEL Guyana said it was proud to, once again, be onboard with the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s (GHDS) Annual Motorcade. This grand event is a spectacle and very important part of Guyanese culture.

“Digicel has been a proud and long-time supporter of the GHDS over the years and we are happy to see the motorcade is back,” said Simone Pierre, Head of Commercial.

Rajnarine Singh, executive member GHDS, expressed thanks to Digicel for supporting the Sabha’s events over the years, and looks forward to its continued support.

