$94M road at Lima Sands completed
Phase Two of the Lima Sands Road was recently completed
FARMERS and residents of Lima Sands, Region Two are now benefitting from an asphaltic road with concrete drains, as the second phase of a road project is now fully completed.

The contract was awarded to United Contracting Service to the tune of $94.3 million, and works commenced on April 28, 2022.

Engineer from the Ministry of Public Works Kester Hinds had responsibility for the project. He explained that the road measures 640 metres, with a width of 6.1 metres. A concrete drain was also constructed on one side of the road.

The engineer said the road was fully completed on September 19, 2022, and is now in use. Phase One of the project was completed earlier this year. Works were carried out to the tune of $136 million.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chairman of Region Two Humace Oudit said, “this road will help farmers, schoolchildren attending Lima Sands Primary and also children attending secondary school.”

The government continues to advance infrastructure development in communities, as $15.2 billion was allocated for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country.

Additionally, $4.439 billion was set aside in the supplementary budget, which was passed earlier in August, for the rehabilitation and upgrades of roads and drains countrywide. (DPI)

