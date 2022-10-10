GPOC taking steps to reduce carbon emissions

–PM says as World Post Day is celebrated

THE world on Sunday celebrated World Post Day under the theme, “Post for Planet”, which saw postal operators around the world making a commitment to reduce their CO2 emissions by half by 2030.

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) held their celebrations on Friday, where Prime Minister Mark Phillips was expected to deliver feature remarks. While he was unable to attend, he sent his written remarks in which he noted that in Guyana, the post is taking steps to transition towards a green and sustainable postal sector.

In the written remarks which were read by Post Master General, Karen Brown, the PM indicated that the country is working on the development of a roadmap to build a sustainable future and foster social advancing and human wellbeing.

To this end, it was stated that in keeping with the theme, this year’s observances call for immediate consideration of the adjustments that can be made in order to achieve this goal.

“The post is uniquely positioned to assist in the fight against climate change and to achieve this, there must be meaningful partnerships between all stakeholders committed to building a sustainable green economy,” Brown read.

Added to this, the PM emphasised that the infrastructure of the postal sector makes it a key player in attaining the sustainable development goals, nationally, regionally and internationally.

While noting that global postal operators have made the commitment to halving their collective CO2 emissions, he said that some key areas of focus are green buildings, clean transportation and reduced consumption of water, fuel and reduce waste to achieve same.

Locally, the GPOC has demonstrated its commitment by investing in solar energy at its head office. This move to solar power will be replicated through the network of post offices to reduce the carbon foot print, the PM said.

Small measures such as these implemented over a period of time will result in the necessary changes for a sustainable green economy.

PM Phillips in his remarks pointed out that the government has signaled its support for the GPOC in its efforts.

He highlighted the importance of the post and noted that it can be argued that without the post there would be no email, without the concept of mailing letters there would be no mailing of packages and cargo and by extension online shopping.

This year’s Post Day, according to the prime minister marks the 148th anniversary of the Universal Postal Union and as such also aims to bring awareness to the role of the post in the everyday lives of people and businesses as well as its contribution to global, social and economic development.