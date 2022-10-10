Foreign Service Officer on training course in India

ORNISSA Gordon, a Foreign Service Officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has been selected for the 69th Professional Course for Foreign Diplomats (PCFD).

The High Commission of India which made the announcement in a statement, said the course is being held at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India for a period of one month, from 3-28, October 2022.

Gordon of Region 10 will be part of the 50 delegates from 50 different countries around the world, who are attending this course.

The Foreign Service Officer, on September 29, paid a courtesy call on the High Commissioner Dr KJ Srinivasa.

The release noted that PCFD courses have been restarted after a three-year gap due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The flagship Professional Course for Foreign Diplomats (PCFD) is held twice a year and is of four weeks’ duration.

The objective of the course is to improve the diplomatic skills of selected participants and familiarise them with political, economic, social and cultural realities that sway foreign relations. During their visits to India, the participant will also be educated on the culture and history of India, the release said.