Cuban Medical Brigade lauded for ’invaluable’ service to Guyanese

THE members of the departing Cuban Medical Brigade were applauded and thanked for the work done during their stint in Guyana, at a dinner and appreciation ceremony held at Duke Lodge on Friday, October 7.

In his feature address at the farewell event, former Health Minister and current Adviser to the Ministry of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, thanked the Cuban Ambassador to Guyana, Narciso Reinaldo Amador Socorro, and the Cuban Medical Brigade, on behalf of the Government of Guyana and Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

Dr. Ramsammy said that Guyana is proud and grateful for the medical service and friendship that the two countries have shared for decades, noting that, “Guyana and Cuba may be separated by a sea, but, having a bond for over 50 years, we do not see that we are separate people.”

He added that Cuba has given much to Guyana, the Caribbean and the world at large and he expressed hope that Guyana and Cuba will have an everlasting friendship.

“Our health sector today can stand on its own because 45 years ago, young Cuban doctors, men and women, left their homes and families and served the Guyanese people and, today, it is because of them that Guyana has its own specialists and doctors who have graduated from our own university,” the former health minister said.

He used the opportunity to urge all Guyanese to never forget that the University of Guyana’s School of Medicine started with Cuban doctors and Cuban professors.

He also praised Cubans for “Operation Miracle,” a global Cuban public service that restores the vision of people all over the world, allowing many to see their families and grandchildren for the first time.

As the government and people of Guyana say farewell to the batch of Cuban doctors, Dr. Ramsammy reminded the Cuban Ambassador and the people of Cuba that “Cuba may not be a rich country with money, but Cuba has given to Guyana and to this region what few have given and for that Guyanese are grateful.”

Meanwhile, Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, thanked the Cuban Medical Brigade for their service and dedication towards helping Guyanese living on the coast, in Region Nine and other parts of the country, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a very challenging time for all.

Dr. Mahadeo thanked the Chief of the Cuban Medical Brigade, Dr. Ineldo Ruiz Arcia, whom he described as a good friend of his and “the best that I have met so far.”

He said the head of the brigade has a passion for his work and was always willing to accommodate any request coming from the ministry.

Dr. Mahadeo also made special mention and thanked the coordinator for the brigade, Nirmala Sukhna. He said that the presence of the ministry official made a significant difference as she ensured that the doctors were well taken care of.

It was noted that she went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure they were comfortable, taking into consideration that they were away from their homes and families.

Among those in attendance at the event were the Cuban Ambassador to Guyana, Narciso Reinaldo Amador Socorro; Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Guyana, Dr. Narine Singh, and the ministry’s Regional Health Services Coordinator for Indigenous Peoples’ Communities, Michael Gouveia, who chaired the evening’s proceedings.