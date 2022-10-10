Berbice sugar estates surpass weekly production targets

THE Albion/Port Mourant and Blairmont sugar estates have surpassed their weekly production target for the week ending October 8, 2022 by almost 10 per cent.

This development is a continuation of the good performance recorded by the sugar industry within recent times.

According to the information reaching this publication, aside from the Berbice estates, the Uitvlugt Estate, which is located in Region Three, surpassed its weekly target for the week ending October 1, 2022.

This publication was told that the Albion Estate exceeded its target by some 8 per cent, while the Blairmont Estate exceeded its weekly target by approximately 7 per cent.

Both estates began the second crop of 2022 at the end of July 2022, following an abnormal rainy season. Just prior to the commencement of the second crop, the Central Corentyne area saw a 52 per cent increase in rainfall compared with 2021.

This publication understands that in September, which is usually the driest month, there was a reported 32 per cent increase in rainfall compared with September 2021.

Meanwhile, at the Blairmont Estate, better weather conditions were seen; however, there was a lower turnout of field workers for the second crop when compared with the first.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that GuySuCo has introduced a number of incentives to motivate workers to return to work at the estates.

As a result, those who worked 80 per cent or more days for the week when targets were surpassed, are expected to benefit from an additional tax-free day’s pay.