Truck driver in Mandela Avenue fatal accident gets five years

TRUCK driver Aalom Masood, was, on Thursday, sentenced to five years in prison for the fatal accident on Nelson Mandela Avenue and Vlissengen Road, which claimed the life of 45-year-old businessman Nigel Cush.

Masood of Supply, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The unrepresented man admitted that on September 9, he drove motor lorry GYY 5875 in a dangerous manner resulting in the death of Cush.

Masood asked the court to have compassion and mercy on him. He also asked Cush’s family members for forgiveness.

The Chief Magistrate said that Masood’s driving on the day of the incident was way below that of a careful driver. She added that it was because of the manner in which he drove the vehicle that Cush was hit.

She then sentenced him to five years behind bars.

According to police reports, on the day in question, around 01:30 hours, Masood was proceeding east along the northern carriageway on Mandela Avenue.

As he approached the stop light at Vlissengen Road and Nelson Mandela Avenue which was “showing green”, he continued driving and collided with Cush who was driving motorcar PVV 7062 south along Vlissengen Road.

As a result of the collision, Cush’s motor car, slammed into a lamp pole situated in the centre of the median.

He received injuries to his body and was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious state. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.