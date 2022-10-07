News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
11 orphanages receive support
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
First Lady Arya Ali (Elvin Carl Croker Photo)
First Lady Arya Ali (Elvin Carl Croker Photo)

–through second phase of First Lady’s enhanced ‘Adopt-An-Orphanage’ initiative

THE Office of the First Lady, on Thursday, officially launched phase two of her “Adopt-An-Orphanage” initiative, through which some 11 homes in Guyana will receive support from local businesses for approximately six to 12 months.

The programme was launched at the Hope Children’s Home on the East Coast of Demerara, on Thursday morning.

First Lady Arya Ali, in her address at the launch, said that over a year ago, her office recognised that local orphanages were, in some cases, struggling to cover basic overhead expenses and provide for the children.

First Lady Arya Ali with the sponsors of phase two of the Adopt-An-Orphanage programme, on Thursday (Elvin Carl Croker photo)

She added that many of those homes were merely surviving off of the generosity of kind-hearted citizens and occasional sponsors.

“And so, I made a decision to change that by introducing a programme which guarantees support in a sustainable way,” the First Lady said.

The Adopt-An-Orphanage initiative was launched to connect homes with corporate sponsors who would provide financial support.

During the programme’s first phase, Mrs Ali noted that eight orphanages were adopted and provided with much-needed support.

Representatives of the 11 orphanages with First Lady Arya Ali (Elvin Carl Croker photo)

According to the First Lady, the number has increased this year because of the support from sponsors like the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Guyana Shore Base Inc., Demerara Bank, Go Logistics, China Trading, Vitality, Optique Ninon and Premier Construction.

“In this phase, it is not just about providing financial support to these orphanages. This programme is being expanded to include a number of specialised services and activities which support the holistic development of our children,” the First Lady said.

Further, Mrs. Ali related that this phase will include visitation to the homes, officials spending personal one-on-one time with the children, and medical care inclusive of dental and eye testing services.

She added that sponsors will also provide tutoring services to those who need it, and take the children on field trips, picnics and to the movies, so that they could experience a “normal life.”

In addition, the First Lady said that her office in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, will be examining a robust transition plan for teenaged orphans who are stepping into adulthood.

The Office of the First Lady will also be engaging corporate Guyana to provide employment opportunities for those persons, while also seeking to make training and other opportunities available to foster their professional development.

The 11 orphanages set to benefit from this phase of the programme are Joshua House Children Centre, Bless the Children’s Home, Ruimveldt Children’s Home, St. John Bosco Orphanage, Shaheed’s Boys Orphanage, Shaheed’s Girls Orphanage, St. Ann’s Orphanage, Prabhu Sharan Orphanage, Hope Children’s Home, Red Cross Convalescence and Canaan Children’s Home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.