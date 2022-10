VIJAYADASHAMI or Dussehra celebration was held by the High Commission of India on the lawns of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre on Tuesday night.

The well-attended event also saw Garba dances and the serving of fine Indian foods. Both events, which have their respective origins in India, mark the end of Navaratri (nine days of fasting). Guyana Chronicle’s photojournalist Elvin Carl Croker captured these moments.