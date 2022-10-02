Man dies in accident along Harlem Public Road

A 43-year-old man, Umesh Ramkishun, died on Friday evening after being struck down by a car on the Harlem Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Ramkishun, who resided on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), was crossing the road from south to north in the company of another person, when he was hit by motorcar PZZ 9115 driven by a 47-year-old resident of Anna Catherina, WCD).

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the driver of car was reportedly transporting his son to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for urgent medical care.

As a result of the collision, Ramkishun fell onto the bonnet and windscreen of the motorcar and received injuries to his head and body.

The man was picked up by the police and escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who later pronounced him dead on arrival.

The driver was arrested and a breathalyzer test was conducted on him but no trace of alcohol was found in the breath content.

The victim’s body is at the Ezekiel Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. The driver of the vehicle remains in custody and is assisting with the investigation.