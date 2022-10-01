News Archives
Three years on… Mahaica farmer pleads guilty to attempted murder
Fazal Osman
–to know fate October 25

FAZAL Osman, a Mahaica farmer who three years ago assaulted his reputed wife with a deadly weapon, on Friday pleaded guilty to attempted murder before a High Court judge.

Osman, now 41, was arraigned at the Demerara High Court before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow on Friday, and admitted that on February 24, 2019, at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, he wounded the woman with intent to commit murder.

Prosecutor Latifiah Elliot presented the State’s case, while Attorney-at-Law Teriq Mohammed is on record for Osman.

According to reports, Osman and the victim had shared a common-law relationship, but due to the prolonged domestic abuse she suffered at his hands, she decided to end it.

On the day in question, the victim, while in the company of a Rural Constable, had reportedly gone to Osman’s home to serve him with a restraining order, when he whipped out a cutlass and dealt her several chops about the body.

Sentencing has been deferred to October 25.

Staff Reporter

