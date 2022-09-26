Shakib, Shepherd star as Warriors advance to second place in playoffs

By Clifton Ross

ANOTHER display of brilliance with bat and ball from all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan complemented by some lethal seam bowling, laid the groundwork for the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ comprehensive five-wicket wicket win over Barbados Royals, setting up what will most certainly be a tantalising qualifier match when the two teams clash again on Tuesday morning.

Chasing their lowest total at their Providence turf since coming home, the Warriors made light work of the Royals’ total of 125 all out.

Arguably the Royals poorest batting display, Jason Holder was the lone star, keeping his team afloat with 42 off 39, smashing three 6s and a four as the Bajan franchise were restricted to a measly score while being knocked over in just 17.3 overs.

Unlike the previous matches where spinners dominated, the Warriors’ seamers came to the party with Romario Shepherd slicing through the Royals to capture 3-14 from 3 overs.

Medium-pacers Keemo Paul (2-9) and Odean Smith (2-42) continue to make an impact together this season, whether with bat or ball, as they lent heavy support to the fiery Shepherd, with leg-spinner Imran Tahir (1-31) playing his usual role.

Bangladesh star Shakib then followed up his previous heroics finishing as man-of-the- match with yet another impressive knock, smacking a top-score of 53 from just 30 balls to go along with his (1-12).

The left-hander led the chase superbly with his knock, controlling the pace of the pursuit, but more importantly looking more like himself as he hammered 3 sixes and 5 fours, speeding to a half-century, which took the Warriors to safety with 33 balls to spare.

In-form Warriors’ opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz didn’t get off to his usual flier, but almost gave the opposition nightmares after punching two brutal fours on his way to 22, his team’s next best score in a pretty low-scoring affair

Shai Hope (16), Captain Shimron Hetmyer (10) and Paul (12*), did their part to bat around Shakib, providing the necessary boundaries required to ease the pressure but more so, while completing an amazing turnaround, winning all four of their games needed at home, in order to qualify for the qualifier.

Pacer Obed McCoy was the pick of the lot, returning 2-22, as spinner Mujeeb ur-Rahman, Kyle Mayers and Holder each finished with a wicket each, as they sought to defend a low total.

Batting first in recent games panned out well as most teams managed to put on 150-plus runs. However, a strong Royals line-up imploded, thanks to some lethal seam bowling from Shepherd and crew.

Openers Mayers (0) and Rakeem Cornwall (2), along with number three batsman Harry Tector (5), succumbed to the precision of the Warriors’ pacers, as Shepherd got the breakthrough first to remove the In-form Mayers.

Paul then landed a huge double strike, getting Cornwall out caught before serving up a beauty which rearranged Tector’s stumps, sending the Warrior Nation into a frenzy.

Wicket-keeper Azam Khan hit two sixes and shared a 51-run partnership with Holder, but was run out for 20 before he could do further damage.

Holder, running out of partners, helped himself to some lusty shots as he held his team down, taking them past 100 with a handful of overs remaining.

The Warriors’ spinners in Tahir and Shakib then tightened the screws as the former accounted for the wicket of Holder, just a few runs shy of his 50.

The Royals tailenders, Mujeeb (15), Mccoy (10) and Ramon Simmonds (13*) hung around and managed a few boundaries before eventually falling victim to the Warriors’ clinical bowling.