BCCI to hold AGM on October 18 in Mumbai

The BCCI is set to hold its AGM and elections on October 18 in Mumbai. The elections are for five posts – president, vice-president, secretary, joint-secretary and treasurer – and will be in the spotlight. given the recent Supreme Court judgement that allows current board president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to contest another term.

Shah circulated a Notice, which ESPNcricinfo has seen, to all the state associations on Thursday, listing out what’s on the agenda for the AGM. This includes updates “on ICC matters” and “ICC tax matters”.

With the next ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in India in late 2023, the ICC will be looking for a tax exemption from the government of India for the event, which the BCCI has to procure. This has been the global body’s request to the BCCI for previous ICC events held in the country.

The previous ICC event in India was the 2016 T20 World Cup and the ICC did not get a tax exemption at the time, following which it withheld close to US$ 20-30 million from the BCCI’s share of the central revenue pool.

In 2020, the ICC had threatened to shift the 2021 T20 World Cup – originally scheduled for India but later held in the UAE because of the COVID-19 pandemic – as the BCCI had failed to secure a tax exemption from the Indian government.

Also on the BCCI’s meeting agenda will be whether it wants to nominate a candidate to contest the ICC chair elections scheduled for November this year, to succeed Greg Barclay. The new term for the ICC chair starts in December.

Another point on the agenda was the inaugural Women’s IPL, which Ganguly recently said was set to start early next year.

Among other points on the agenda were:

• Election and induction of a representative of the general body in the apex council

• Induction of two representatives (one male and one female) of the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) in the Apex Council

• Election and induction of two representatives of the general body in the IPL governing council

• Induction of a representative of the ICA in the IPL governing council

• Appointment of an ombudsman and ethics officer

• Appointment of the cricket committees and standing committees

• Appointment of the umpires committee

• Appointment of the BCCI’s representative or representatives to the ICC or any similar organisation

• Update on National Cricket Academy matters