This is a matter of simple visual confirmation

Dear Editor,

GUYANESE are amazed and easily impressed when they visit foreign countries, especially the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Australia etc. The first thing they notice is the massive infrastructure landscaped with highways, railways, waterways, bridges, bright lights and skyscrapers. It did not happen overnight and it took many years from the industrial age to the e-age in order to achieve this accomplishment. Also, blessed with great resources to finance these projects, those countries were able to reach commercial success and to provide top class international standard service. Their internal political indifferences did not deter them from working together to advocate and produce mutual interests, beneficial towards their economic development. Last May month, Guyana observed its fifty-sixth independence anniversary. Having grown from slavery-ship to indenture-ship, this country acquired its freedom from her colonial masters in England, and, with the input of two former Presidents, Dr. Cheddie Jagan and LFS Burnham, Guyana gained its independence on 26th May, 1966, followed by a Republic declaration on 23rd February 1970. Since the pre and post Golden Arrowhead era, the country has undergone tremendous changes under the PNC Party and the PPP Party ruler-ship during two different periods. You do not need to light a candle to see what is as bright as daylight.

During the PNC tenure under President LFS Burnham and Desmond Hoyte, this country was brought to economic bankruptcy both times. In 1964 when Dr. Jagan was ousted from office by a conniving coalition, the GDP was over US$300 per capita. It took the PPP/C Government’s astute leadership to bail out Guyana when it took over the mantle ship with Dr. Cheddie Jagan in 1992 and began the road to recovery. The GDP had then shrunk to US$250. Dr. Jagan was succeeded by Dr. Bharat Jagdeo and Mr. Donald Ramotar who demitted office in 2015, leaving a nation financially solvent at a GDP of US$499 per capita with a positive balance of over $5billion. This trend had to be administered again in its application in 2020 when the Granger administration lost the general and regional election and they left office and the Treasury in monetary ruination. During the period 2015-2020, Granger’s administration racked up an overdraft of almost $100 billion in the Government deposit accounts at the Bank of Guyana as at May 2020, including a $10 billion increase from the previous month. This was in total contravention of the Fiscal Management and accountability Act and was flagged by the Auditor- General in his report.

Having inherited a GDP of US$6,950, the PPP/C administration revamped the economy to a growth rate to US$9,200 per capita GDP in its first year in office. The country is once again on firm footing for economic viability with H.E. President Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali at the helm chartering a course to prosperity, anticipating its GDP to be US$9,350 at the end of 2022 (Trading Economics) and to increase yearly with the oil and gas production industry pioneering at a record-breaking pace in the history of the country. Information in the main stream has been published and peddled in the public domain continuously. Yet, many do not see eye to eye and want to disfigure the facts in order to reconfigure distortions and feed as propaganda to serve their personal agenda. Mingo’s bedsheet comes into play with his mumbo jumbo figures along with Lowenfield usage of PNC’s math to divide and compile more craftiness and craziness. The absurdity of 33 not being the majority of 65 remains a classic global embarrassment for the Coalition.

In its landmark $552 billion budget presented and approved this year by Parliament, approximately $126 billion will be utilised from the NRF for the first time. A four-fold path to transformation was declared by the Government. This framework for the future of all Guyanese and Guyana incorporates placing specific emphasis on the investment of oil funds into education, health, development and infrastructure. The mid-year 2022 economic report confirmed that the economy grew by some 36.4 per cent and the overall growth is anticipated to be 56 per cent. As promised during election 2020, the PPP/C manifesto unleashed a humongous programme tapered to the needs of Guyana and to remove the poverty line from Guyanese. The numerous, colossal monetary schemes instituted are all well recorded and remembered by the recipients but denied and flaunted by the naysayers. But this is a ruling Government, legally elected by the people and globally approved and applauded by the national, regional and international communities. The PPP/C Government duly and truly cares for the people and has them close to their hearts because they are concerned about the welfare of each and every Guyanese, regardless of race or politics. The ambitious transformation that is taking place in Guyana leaves visitors and investors breathless and in awe, knowing that in only two years in power, the PPP/C Government has strategically metamorphosed the national infrastructure of the country to make it presentable as a country vying to be the wealthiest nation per capita in this hemisphere. Under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali, prudent management, not being thrifty, crafty nor shifty, without prejudice and with pride, working assiduously and generously, assuring equitable distribution, disregarding individuality and ethnicity, visiting all the communities in all the regions, working and playing with all Guyanese, all these elements are embraced in order to promote the theme of “One Guyana.”

Scientists who detected massive methane leak from Mexico’s Pemex, directed us to an easy lesson good for all and sundry, from the academia to the ordinary person in the street: “this is a matter of simple visual confirmation.” You do not have to resort to statistics and logistics for affirmation. Ask Granny, she would say, “is true!”

Yours respectfully,

Jai Lall