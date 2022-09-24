M.V. Canawaima resumes operation today

THE M.V. Canawaima will be in operation today, said the management of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service.

“The vessel is scheduled to depart – Suriname at 10:00 hours, (check-in: 07:30 hours to 09:00 hours) and Moleson Creek Terminal Guyana at 10:30 hours (Check-in: 06:30 hours-08:30 hours) – at their respective local times, a release said.

It added that although there is one scheduled crossing daily, the ferry will continue to operate as traffic warrants, and as such, multiple trips may be facilitated if deemed necessary.

“Management apologises for any inconvenience caused by the brief break in service and looks forward for your continued support,” the release noted.