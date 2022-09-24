News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
M.V. Canawaima resumes operation today
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
boat

THE M.V. Canawaima will be in operation today, said the management of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service.

“The vessel is scheduled to depart – Suriname at 10:00 hours, (check-in: 07:30 hours to 09:00 hours) and Moleson Creek Terminal Guyana at 10:30 hours (Check-in: 06:30 hours-08:30 hours) – at their respective local times, a release said.

It added that although there is one scheduled crossing daily, the ferry will continue to operate as traffic warrants, and as such, multiple trips may be facilitated if deemed necessary.

“Management apologises for any inconvenience caused by the brief break in service and looks forward for your continued support,” the release noted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.