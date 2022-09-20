News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Wrong’ Miss Amerindian Heritage queen crowned after scoring error
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Miss Amerindian Heritage 2022, Kristie Emma Rambharat (Photo Credit: Craig Henry Photography)
Miss Amerindian Heritage 2022, Kristie Emma Rambharat (Photo Credit: Craig Henry Photography)

–Kristie Rambharat of Region Seven now the official winner

TWENTY-four hours after been crowned Miss Amerindian Heritage, Amber Andrews was stripped of the title, owing to the incorrect tabulation of the contestants’ scores.

The organiser of the pageant, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, made the announcement in a press release which stated that Kristie Emma Rambharat, of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), is the real winner.

On Saturday, Andrews, who hails from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), was crowned Miss Amerindian Heritage at the National Cultural Centre.

The ministry said that final scores were tabulated, based on a “compound scoring system”, which included tabulating the total scores for the six segments of the pageant, plus the final question.

“The ministry understands that the judges’ decisions are final, however, we wish to point out that the judges’ score sheets were tabulated incorrectly by the Tally Clerk, which resulted in erroneous figures which has affected the outcome of the announced results of the Amerindian Heritage Pageant 2022. Last evening, it was announced that Miss Region Five emerged as the new Heritage Queen, while Region Seven placed first runner-up; Region Four placed second runner-up; Region Six placed third runner-up; and Region Eight placed fourth runner-up,” the release said.

According to the ministry, in all fairness to the delegates, a thorough and accurate investigation, auditing the judges’ score sheets, was conducted.

Based on the investigation and “accurate findings”, Rambharat was found to have scored 768 points, and is rightly the new queen. Andrews is now tied for the 3rd runner-up spot with a delegate from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The ministry urged the public to display “kind candor” to each delegate, and maintain respect and courtesy to them and the entire production of the Miss Amerindian Heritage pageant.

“Most of all, the ministry wishes to extend greatest gratitude, and recognises the hard work, professionalism and dedication displayed by each delegate who participated in the pageant. This pageant continues to serve as a platform for empowerment of young Amerindian women across the length and breadth of Guyana. The ministry applauds the ten talented and brilliant young women who gave us an amazing show as we continue our Heritage Month festivities,” the release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.