‘Wrong’ Miss Amerindian Heritage queen crowned after scoring error

–Kristie Rambharat of Region Seven now the official winner

TWENTY-four hours after been crowned Miss Amerindian Heritage, Amber Andrews was stripped of the title, owing to the incorrect tabulation of the contestants’ scores.

The organiser of the pageant, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, made the announcement in a press release which stated that Kristie Emma Rambharat, of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), is the real winner.

On Saturday, Andrews, who hails from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), was crowned Miss Amerindian Heritage at the National Cultural Centre.

The ministry said that final scores were tabulated, based on a “compound scoring system”, which included tabulating the total scores for the six segments of the pageant, plus the final question.

“The ministry understands that the judges’ decisions are final, however, we wish to point out that the judges’ score sheets were tabulated incorrectly by the Tally Clerk, which resulted in erroneous figures which has affected the outcome of the announced results of the Amerindian Heritage Pageant 2022. Last evening, it was announced that Miss Region Five emerged as the new Heritage Queen, while Region Seven placed first runner-up; Region Four placed second runner-up; Region Six placed third runner-up; and Region Eight placed fourth runner-up,” the release said.

According to the ministry, in all fairness to the delegates, a thorough and accurate investigation, auditing the judges’ score sheets, was conducted.

Based on the investigation and “accurate findings”, Rambharat was found to have scored 768 points, and is rightly the new queen. Andrews is now tied for the 3rd runner-up spot with a delegate from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The ministry urged the public to display “kind candor” to each delegate, and maintain respect and courtesy to them and the entire production of the Miss Amerindian Heritage pageant.

“Most of all, the ministry wishes to extend greatest gratitude, and recognises the hard work, professionalism and dedication displayed by each delegate who participated in the pageant. This pageant continues to serve as a platform for empowerment of young Amerindian women across the length and breadth of Guyana. The ministry applauds the ten talented and brilliant young women who gave us an amazing show as we continue our Heritage Month festivities,” the release said.