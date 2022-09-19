News Archives
Queens Street named after Guyanese pandit
A gathering at that naming of the street in New York
A STREET on the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 173rd Street was co-named after late Guyanese pandit Laldharry Seerattan on Saturday last.

Several dignitaries attended a special ceremony under a tent at the yard of the late Pandit Seerattan. Politicians, community leaders and family members delivered short tributes to the late pandit and to the mandir that he founded for their community work.

The President of Queens Borough, Donovan Richards, showered accolades on the Guyanese community for its contributions to the city and the state of New York.

Pandit Seerattan was born on October 5, 1933 and died in 2020. He was from Number 56 Village

He migrated to the USA in 1983 and founded the Sri Devi Mandir in 1988 in Jamaica, Queens. He performed selfless service in Guyana and New York. He donated funds to various worthwhile causes, including to assist victims of natural disasters in India, Pakistan, Haiti, and Guyana.

Pandit Seerattan was involved in charitable activities for victims of hurricanes in the US. He also sponsored Thanksgiving lunches in the Senior Citizen Center in Richmond Hill and supported charitable work, such as the distribution of food hampers, school supplies and laptop computers in Guyana, as well as the provision of scholarships to Guyanese based on merit and needs.

Staff Reporter

