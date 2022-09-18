Revised schedule released for West Indies, NZ series

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have agreed to begin the CG United ODI series between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women, on Monday.

The full eight-match white-ball series has been rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Fiona passing across Antigua and the Leeward Islands on Friday with rainy weather conditions anticipated over the rest of the weekend.

Matches in the three-match ODI series were originally scheduled to be held last Friday, today and Thursday.

The three-match ODI series will now be played tomorrow, Thursday and September 25.

The five-match T20 International series starts on September 28 including two pairs of back-to-back matches. The second and fourth matches will now start at 10:00hrs giving both teams adequate recovery time between matches.

CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams, said, “I’m delighted that we have been able to reach an agreement with NZC with no loss of games resulting. Hopefully the inclement weather doesn’t linger and we can get the show started bright and early on Monday (tomorr0w).”

REVISED MATCH SCHEDULE (All matches at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium)

ODI Series

First ODI: Monday, 09:30hrs

Second ODI: Thursday, 09:30hrs

Third ODI: September 25, 09:30hrs

T20 Series

First T20: September 28, 13:30hrs

Second T20: October 13:10hrs

Third T20: October 2, 13:30hrs

Fourth T20: October 05:10hrs

Fifth T20: October 6, 13:30hrs