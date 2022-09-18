Rapid technological growth advances home, school, business solutions

–STARR Computer says, offers options to drive local development

IT is estimated that the global market for smart homes, businesses, and schools will grow rapidly within the next few years, as the industry has been helped by factors such as the increasing necessity of home monitoring systems and the increase of disposable income in emerging countries such as Guyana.

This is according to President of STARR Computer, Mike Mohan, during a recent launch of the company’s smart homes, smart schools, and smart businesses section at its Brickdam, Georgetown facility.

He said that smart home appliances, smart school applications, and smart business equipment are best controlled with a tool in the hand from anywhere, anyhow, and at any time.

Using examples, Mohan said that increasing customer preference for video doorbells, voice-assisted technologies (such as Alexa and Google Home), and surveillance systems is predicted to drive the market’s growth.

Further, he related that the market is also being driven by an increase in internet users and the adoption of intelligent devices, as well as a growing need for energy-saving and low-carbon emission-oriented solutions.

So, with this, the convenience offered by smart home devices is expected to drive growth. Users have remote access to systems such as heating and cooling, intercoms, music, and multimedia devices throughout the home.

Mohan said if homeowners are away on holiday, they could use smartphone applications to view at a distance, and use functions to turn lights on or off to make it appear as if the house is occupied.

Simple home automation such as turning on lights and air-conditioning, among other options, he said, eliminates the need to conduct time-consuming duties regularly.

Meanwhile, Mohan also highlighted the increasing need for home security, which has been driving growth in the smart home market.

Homeowners, he said, may monitor visitors to their doorstep using video smart home devices while they’re away, or even when they’re at home, to see if they could safely open the door.

Advanced security systems with cameras, motion sensors, and a link to the private security company are included in smart houses.

Mohan also said that accessibility is another critical factor for growth. Smart home devices for accessibility may provide an extra sense of security for elderly or persons living with disabilities.

“Voice-command systems can control lights, lock doors, dial a phone number, or access a computer,” he added.

Further, Mohan said that people interested in smart homes, schools, and business options could visit STARR Computer for a free software app download and demonstration of appliance lines to experience its simplicity and inexpensive price range.

“In the past few years, smart school technology has taken a life of its own, moving from a standard classroom environment of chalk, board, and exercise books to a digital platform. The chalkboard morphed into a touchscreen board and quickly became a Smart Interactive Projector,” he said.

Additionally, he said smart businesses replaced manual labour and covers different business categories, including smart office – computers, printers, scanners, and software, among other options, while drone technologies assist in medical, agriculture, search and rescue, military, delivery service along with a host of other options.