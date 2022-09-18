News Archives
“Nurture with Nature”
Tree

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, on Saturday, launched Child Protection week in a fun and meaningful way with the planting of trees with children under the banner: “Nurture with Nature.”
Subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, said: “The symbolic act of planting trees with children is a purposeful reminder of the consistent care, love, encouragement and support each child needs as well as the safe environment that they must always have.” (Ministry of Human Services and Social Security)

Staff Reporter

